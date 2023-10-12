Netflix to Reevaluate Animation Unit and Cut Jobs Amidst Price Hike Reports

Netflix is set to undergo a series of changes, including job cuts and movie cancellations, alongside its plans to raise subscription prices. According to Variety, the streaming giant is restructuring its animation unit, which will result in job losses. Furthermore, Netflix is considering outsourcing certain tasks to third-party companies.

The details regarding the number of staff to be affected the cuts remain unknown, but the information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. This news follows reports that Netflix intends to raise the price of its ad-free subscription tier after the conclusion of the Hollywood actors’ strike. Although the exact amount is not disclosed, the price hike will initially impact users in the U.S. and Canada, indicating a global increase may follow.

The ongoing strike, led SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, has halted the entertainment industry. Both parties have recently returned to negotiations after guild members demanded higher pay, increased contributions to pension and healthcare funds, revised residuals based on streaming service revenue, and protection against artificial intelligence usage.

Netflix’s previous subscription fee adjustment took place in January, with the Standard plan increasing to $15.49 per month, the Premium plan rising to $19.99 per month, and the Basic plan ending at $9.99 per month for U.S. users. Additionally, the streaming service announced plans for a paid password-sharing subscription, aiming to prevent non-household members from accessing accounts. Although Netflix had previously claimed it was a year away from another U.S. price increase, circumstances may have expedited this process.

As Netflix faces growing competition within the streaming industry, it seems inevitable that the company will encounter various challenges and growing pains. Nevertheless, Netflix remains one of the top streaming services, continuing to evolve to meet the demands of its global audience.

Source: Variety