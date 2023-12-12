Bridgerton Season 3 to be Released in Two Parts, Promising a Scandalous and Romantic Season

Fans of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton can rejoice as season 3 is on its way. However, this time around, the season will be split into two parts, with two different release dates. The first half of the season will premiere on Thursday, May 16, while the second part will drop on Thursday, June 13.

The upcoming season will focus on the love story of Colin Bridgerton, played Luke Newton, and Penelope Featherington, played Nicola Coughlan. Penelope, who has given up on her crush on Colin after his disparaging words, is now determined to find a husband who will provide her with independence. Meanwhile, Colin returns from his travels with a new look and a sense of swagger, disheartened Penelope’s cold shoulder. He offers to mentor her in confidence and to help her find a husband, but starts developing feelings for her along the way. Complicating matters is Penelope’s rift with her best friend Eloise, who has found a new friend in an unexpected place.

The new season promises to be scandalous and romantic, with Penelope undergoing a transformation and Colin’s return bringing excitement. The actors have teased that fans are in for a treat, and that both characters have done some growing up. Bailey, who plays Colin, hinted that the upcoming season will be tantalizing.

The release of Bridgerton season 3 will surely be highly anticipated fans, who have been waiting for new episodes since season 2 dropped in March 2022. This season will focus on Colin’s search for love, and viewers will be eager to see how the friendships and relationships unfold. Will Eloise forgive Penelope? Will Colin and Penelope’s friendship turn into something more? Only time will tell.