Netflix Plans to Open Permanent Retail Stores in 2025, Selling Merchandise and Experiences

Netflix has announced its plans to open permanent retail stores in 2025. These stores, called Netflix House, will offer a range of food items, merchandise, and experiences tied to Netflix’s shows and films. While details about specific locations are still unknown, it is expected that major cities like Los Angeles, New York City, and possibly Atlanta will be on the list. Initially, the stores will be opened in the United States, with potential expansion to other countries if successful.

This move comes as a surprise, considering the current trend of retailers minimizing or closing physical locations in favor of online platforms. However, Netflix’s Vice President of Consumer Products, Josh Simon, is confident in this new venture. Simon states, “We’ve seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows, and we’ve been thinking a lot about how we take that