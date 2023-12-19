Netflix App Will No Longer Be Supported on Older Sony TV and Blu-Ray Players

Summary: Netflix will be removing its app from several older models of Sony TV and Blu-Ray players due to technical limitations. This move is part of Netflix’s ongoing efforts to pull its app from outdated devices. Sony TVs from 2011 to 2013, as well as certain Blu-Ray players, will no longer support the Netflix app after February 2024. The discontinued support is a result of system requirements changes and the inability of these older models to handle the necessary processing power.

In recent years, Netflix has been gradually removing its app from aging devices. In October, the streaming app was removed from older TV models of various brands, including Samsung, Panasonic, and Hitachi, as well as the PlayStation Vita. This followed Netflix’s requirement for iOS devices to run on version 12.0 or later and Android devices to be on version 8.0 or newer in 2019. These changes resulted in the app vanishing from Roku devices, VIZIO TVs, and Samsung and Sony TV models released before 2012.

Sony TVs come with pre-installed apps like YouTube and the Sony Entertainment Network, but as system requirements advance, older models become incompatible with newer apps. Sony explained it as trying to install a new app on a first-generation smartphone that lacks the necessary capabilities.

For those with older Sony TVs, there are a few workarounds to continue streaming Netflix. One option is to use Chromecast or a Fire TV stick if the TV has an HDMI port. Another solution is to connect a laptop via an HDMI cable to the TV. Additionally, users can connect their PS4 or PS5 gaming console to the television and access Netflix through that device.

While Netflix and Sony have not commented on this specific situation, it is not uncommon for streaming services to discontinue support for older models as technology advances. It is important for users to check their device’s compatibility with the latest software and app requirements to avoid any disruptions in their streaming experience.