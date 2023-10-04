The Future of Netflix’s One Piece: Season 2 and Beyond

The first season of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga, One Piece, was a resounding success. Fans were delighted the faithful portrayal of the Straw Hat Pirates, and now they eagerly await the second season, which promises to take them on an adventure through the Grand Line.

With over 25 years of manga material and more than 1,000 anime episodes, it begs the question: Will One Piece on Netflix run for over 10 seasons? The show’s young stars, like Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, and Mackenyu, may eventually be too old to play their youthful characters. Although there is a time jump in the story, it occurs later on, so this dilemma won’t arise for some years.

Addressing this concern, cinematographer Nicole Hirsch Whitaker stated that the production team is aware of the issue and needs to make more episodes “fast before [the cast] gets too old.” She compared it to the Harry Potter movies, where the actors grew up throughout the series. While the age difference won’t be as significant in One Piece, the portrayal of Monkey D. Luffy’s exuberance may evolve as the actors themselves grow older.

Fortunately, with the end of the Hollywood writers’ strike, the team can now focus on writing the second season. In fact, they had already begun working on it even before Netflix officially renewed the series. Whitaker expressed her excitement about the first season’s success, citing a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and comparing it favorably to Star Wars.

Adapting One Piece to live-action was a significant challenge that required thoughtful consideration. The team spent a year in pre-production, working out how to bring the manga and anime’s vibrant world into three dimensions. Whitaker praised the collaboration and dedication of everyone involved in making the series a reality.

While the exact release date for season 2 is unknown, fans hope it will be available early 2025 at the latest. The popularity of One Piece on Netflix guarantees that the adventure will continue to captivate audiences for years to come.

Sources:

– The Direct (thedirect.com)

– Rotten Tomatoes (rottentomatoes.com)

– Star Wars (starwars.com)