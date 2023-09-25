Netflix to Discontinue DVD Mailing Service

Netflix has announced that it will be ending its DVD mailing service, with the final red envelope set to be mailed out on September 29, 2023. The service, which has been running under the name DVD.com as a subsidiary of Netflix, will no longer be available to customers.

DVD.com subscription plans start at $9.99 a month for one disc at a time and go up to $19.99 for three discs at a time. Customers have the option to receive both DVDs and Blu-rays for these prices.

The final bill for DVD.com customers will be issued in August, and they will still have access to the service until September 29, 2023. Initially, Netflix had announced that it would require the return of DVDs, but they have now revised their policy and customers will be allowed to keep their final shipment of DVDs.

In the first quarter of 2023, Netflix’s DVD business generated $145.7 million in revenue, which was a 20% decrease from the same period in 2022. DVDs accounted for only 0.5% of Netflix’s overall revenue for the first quarter of 2023.

Unfortunately, for those who are not already Netflix DVD customers, it is no longer possible to sign up for a final shipment of DVDs. The DVD.com website now only allows login access for existing customers, and membership sign-ups have been closed.

In an email sent to customers, the Netflix DVD team expressed gratitude for the 25-year journey of mailing movie nights to members across America. They acknowledged that times have changed since their first shipment in 1998, but their goal has always been to provide the widest collection of movies and shows conveniently delivered to the door, without due dates or late fees.

As the DVD business continues to decline, maintaining this goal becomes increasingly challenging. However, Netflix is committed to providing the best service possible until the very last shipment.

While Netflix has provided a FAQ section to address customer concerns about the DVD.com shutdown, they are appreciative of their loyal members who have contributed to the shipping of over 5 billion discs throughout the years.

Netflix’s decision to discontinue its DVD mailing service reflects the growing shift towards digital streaming platforms. As technology continues to advance, companies like Netflix are focusing their efforts on expanding their streaming services to meet the changing preferences of consumers.

Sources:

– Netflix FAQ about DVD.com shutdown (URL not provided)