Netflix Introduces New Perk for Ad-Supported Plan Subscribers

Netflix, the popular streaming giant, is set to launch an exciting new perk for subscribers of its ad-supported plan. Beginning early next year, users on this plan will have the opportunity to enjoy an episode free of advertisements after watching three consecutive episodes.

This move Netflix is not surprising given the success it has seen with its bingeable release model. In its Q3 2022 earnings report, the streaming giant acknowledged that this model had played a significant role in its growth. Now, offering ad-free episodes as a reward for binge-watching, Netflix aims to further enhance the experience for its viewers.

The ad-supported plan itself has seen remarkable growth since May 2023 when it had just 5 million monthly active users. As of now, the plan boasts an impressive 15 million monthly active users, indicating a substantial increase in its popularity.

Just a few weeks ago, Netflix announced its third-quarter earnings, revealing the addition of 8.8 million subscribers to its service. This surge in subscribers came after the company implemented measures to crack down on password sharing, further solidifying its position as a leading streaming platform.

In addition to the upcoming perk, Netflix also shared plans to adjust the prices of some of its subscription tiers. Notably, the premium plan will see an increase from $19.99 to $22.99.

As Netflix continues to innovate and improve its offerings, subscribers can look forward to an even more enjoyable and ad-free binge-watching experience, making the streaming service an even more attractive option for entertainment seekers.

