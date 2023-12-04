Netflix Embraces Global Unscripted Series and Animated Movies for Future Content

Netflix is paving the way for its future content focusing on international unscripted series and animated movies. In a recent statement, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos highlighted the company’s plans to prioritize these genres, recognizing the potential they hold for growth and audience engagement.

Sarandos acknowledged the significance of unscripted television in various parts of the world, where it dominates television viewing. He revealed that a significant number of the top 50 most-watched shows in the U.K. are unscripted series set in the region. Notably, Netflix experienced great success with the docuseries “Beckham,” which boosted David Beckham’s social media following an impressive 1 million followers within a week of its premiere.

With this in mind, Netflix aims to invest more energy into local language unscripted content, recognizing the potential for capturing diverse markets and appealing to a wider international audience. By focusing on these unscripted initiatives, the streaming giant plans to tap into the untapped potential of unscripted programming across various countries.

Additionally, Sarandos emphasized the importance of animated features in streaming. According to Nielsen, eight of the top 10 most-streamed movies ever are animated features. Sarandos recognized the enduring popularity and repeat viewing potential of these films, adding that the recent animated feature “Leo,” starring Adam Sandler, became Netflix’s most successful launch in this genre.

To further strengthen their animated content, Netflix has partnered with Skydance to produce additional animated films starting next year. This collaboration is expected to enhance Netflix’s animation offerings, adding value and meeting the robust demand for animated movies from its global audience.

In summary, Netflix’s future content strategy revolves around capitalizing on the immense potential of international unscripted series and animated movies. By expanding its presence in these genres, the streaming giant aims to captivate a diverse global audience and offer a wider range of content choices to its subscribers.

