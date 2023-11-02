Netflix Sets to Clear 100 Army Buildings for New Film and TV Production Campus

Netflix is embarking on an ambitious project to establish a state-of-the-art film and television production campus at Fort Monmouth’s Mega Parcel in Oceanport, New Jersey. The streaming giant, which secured the bid for the Mega Parcel about a year ago, plans to demolish nearly 100 old Army buildings to make space for its cutting-edge sound stages and backlots.

The Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority recently initiated the public review period for an amendment to the fort’s 2008 reuse plan. The amendment, specifically designed to incorporate Netflix’s studio campus plans, outlines the guidelines for building heights, setbacks, permitted signage, and addresses the relocation of affordable housing originally intended for the site.

If approved the towns of Eatontown, Oceanport, and Tinton Falls, the amendment will pave the way for Netflix to enter a three-year approval period, during which it will finalize its site plan and secure permits from local, county, and state agencies. Once all necessary approvals are obtained, Netflix plans to invest close to $1 billion in constructing 12 sound studios, backlots, and ancillary buildings, resulting in a total of 5.2 million square feet of studio space.

While the streaming giant is not obligated to preserve any of the existing structures on the 292-acre Mega Parcel, Fort Monmouth has identified 14 buildings that might be repurposed and integrated into the new campus. Notable among these are Mallette Hall, a former material command headquarters, Vail Hall, a former communications hub, and the Expo Theater, known for hosting various performances, including a charity concert Bruce Springsteen.

The redevelopment of Fort Monmouth into a state-of-the-art production campus signifies a significant milestone for the region. The project’s success hinges on careful consideration of historical preservation, community integration, and adherence to new building regulations. As Netflix navigates the complex process of approval and construction, the Oceanport community eagerly anticipates the economic and cultural impact that this venture will bring.

