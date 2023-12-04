Netflix Misses Out on “Suits” Spinoff: A Lesson in the Unpredictability of Streaming Success

Netflix has been hailed for its ability to turn underappreciated shows into streaming hits, but it seems that even the streaming giant can’t predict every success story. While Netflix transformed the cable show “Suits” into a popular streaming series after its original airing on the USA Network, it missed an opportunity to acquire the anticipated spinoff currently in development for an undisclosed NBCUniversal platform.

The co-CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, revealed that the creator of “Suits,” Aaron Korsh, had pitched the spinoff to the streaming service years ago. However, like many others in Hollywood, Netflix overlooked the potential of the show. This missed opportunity serves as a reminder that even with data-driven insights and algorithmic analysis, predicting a hit can still be a challenge.

Sarandos emphasized that licensing content to Netflix can provide significant value for studios. He pointed out that licensing “Suits” brought immense value to the show’s intellectual property (IP), benefiting both the creators and the owners. More importantly, it gave fans the opportunity to enjoy a series that might have otherwise faded into obscurity.

Interestingly, “Suits” was available on other platforms like Peacock and Amazon before it gained popularity on Netflix. It wasn’t until the Netflix algorithm brought attention to the show that audiences flocked to watch it.

With “Suits” spending 12 weeks at the top of Nielsen’s streaming chart and ranking as Netflix’s top acquired series of the summer, its success was undeniable. This highlights the potential for unexpected streaming triumphs and the value that can be gained from licensing content to platforms like Netflix.

While Netflix may have missed out on the “Suits” spinoff, it serves as a lesson to the industry. As the demand for compelling lawyer shows rises, studios should consider the opportunities that licensing their content to top platforms can bring.

FAQ

1. Why did Netflix pass on the “Suits” spinoff?

Netflix, along with other industry players, overlooked the potential of the spinoff. Despite Netflix’s success in transforming “Suits” into a streaming hit, predicting future successes can still be challenging.

2. How did Netflix add value to “Suits”?

By licensing “Suits,” Netflix brought significant value to the show’s IP. This benefited both the creators and the owners of the series, while also giving fans the opportunity to enjoy a show that may have otherwise gone unnoticed.

3. Did “Suits” find success on other platforms before Netflix?

Yes, “Suits” was available on platforms like Peacock and Amazon before gaining popularity on Netflix. It was the Netflix algorithm that ultimately drew attention to the series and catapulted it to success.