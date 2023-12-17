Netflix Releases Viewing Figures: The Night Agent and Other Popular Shows Revealed

Netflix recently unveiled its first comprehensive set of viewing figures, shedding light on some of its most-watched shows. The report has given creators and the industry a deeper understanding of audience preferences. However, there are a few key takeaways from the report that raise interesting questions.

Firstly, it’s important to note that the figures only cover the period from January to June 2023. This means that shows like “The Crown” and “Stranger Things,” which are often associated with Netflix, didn’t release new episodes during this timeframe and thus do not appear in the top 50. Instead, series that were released within those six months, such as “You,” “Ginny & Georgia,” “Beef,” and “Love Is Blind,” made the top 20.

Moreover, Netflix has divided its shows season, which affects their rankings. For example, while “The Crown” season five was watched for 76 million hours, if you consider the cumulative total of all five seasons, it would have ranked much higher on the list. Similarly, if you add up the hours watched for all seasons of “Stranger Things,” the show would have also ranked higher.

Another observation is that some shows that performed well internationally, such as Spanish-language “La Reina del Sur” and South Korea’s “The Glory,” garnered significant viewing hours. This indicates the global reach of Netflix and its ability to cater to diverse audiences.

Interestingly, when it comes to films, they face a disadvantage in the rankings compared to TV series. The top-ranking film, “The Mother” starring Jennifer Lopez, reached 14th place with nearly 250 million hours. However, due to the longer duration of TV series, they have a clear advantage in terms of total hours watched.

While the viewing figures provide valuable insights into audience engagement, they lack certain breakdowns, such as audience completion rates, which would give a more comprehensive understanding of viewership. Nonetheless, these figures offer a glimpse into which shows and films are resonating with Netflix subscribers.