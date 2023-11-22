Netflix’s “Rebel Moon” to Feature Extended Director’s Cuts and Rated-R Versions

Netflix’s highly anticipated sci-fi epic “Rebel Moon” is set to offer viewers not only theatrical cuts but also extended director’s cuts for each film. Director Zack Snyder revealed earlier this year that the director’s cuts will be significantly longer, with an additional 45-60 minutes of footage compared to the theatrical versions.

In a recent interview with EW, Snyder shared that it was the producers at Netflix who suggested the idea of longer director’s cuts from the beginning. Unlike past experiences where he had to fight for his creative vision, Snyder expressed his excitement for having the opportunity to create these versions without any limitations on runtime or ratings.

While the theatrical cut of the first film, “Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire,” received a PG-13 rating for intense violence, sexual assault, language, and more, the director’s cuts are expected to be R-rated. According to Snyder, the R-rated versions not only showcase his original vision but also offer a fun and subversive take on a sci-fi movie of this scale.

Comparisons have been drawn to Peter Jackson’s “extended editions” of “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, as Snyder’s director’s cuts will reportedly feature significant changes and additions. In addition to more character development and world-building, the extended versions will also include more intense violent scenes.

The theatrical cut of “Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire” is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 22nd. The theatrical version of “Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver” is set to follow in April. However, the release dates for the extended editions of both films have yet to be finalized.

With the inclusion of extended director’s cuts and R-rated versions, “Rebel Moon” promises to offer viewers a unique and immersive experience, allowing them to delve deeper into the captivating world crafted Zack Snyder.

