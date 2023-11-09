Verizon to Introduce Affordable Streaming Bundle to Attract Customers

Verizon is set to revolutionize the streaming industry offering a discounted bundle of popular streaming services Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery’s Max. According to sources familiar with the matter, Verizon will provide ad-supported versions of these services for a combined fee of around $10 per month, a substantial reduction from the current total cost of $17 per month. The announcement of this budget-friendly package is expected in the coming weeks.

Faced with fierce competition in the streaming space, companies like Verizon are exploring innovative tactics to engage customers and secure their loyalty. By partnering with top streaming services and offering discounted bundles, telecom providers hope to entice consumers with the convenience of accessing multiple platforms at a more affordable price.

In this new arrangement, both Netflix and Warner Bros will share revenue with Verizon, although the specifics of their economic partnership remain undisclosed. However, it is reported that the entertainment companies have been offered a minimum guarantee of revenue. This mutually beneficial agreement enables Verizon to extend its offering while granting Netflix and Warner Bros access to Verizon’s vast customer base.

Verizon’s move follows Netflix’s introduction of an ad-supported tier late last year, which was aimed at providing users with a more cost-effective option. As part of this strategy, Netflix also raised prices for its premium ad-free tier in October 2023.

As streaming continues to gain popularity and as telecom providers seek ways to differentiate their services, the introduction of affordable bundled options is likely to attract a wider range of consumers. Verizon’s upcoming announcement reinforces the notion that the streaming industry is constantly evolving to meet customer demands and accommodate their budgets.

