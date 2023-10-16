Netflix’s Ambitious Plan to Secure the Grand Theft Auto License

Netflix has set its sights on securing the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) license to release a new game exclusively for its subscribers. The streaming giant has been expanding its video game offerings adding mobile games as a bonus for subscribers and acquiring game development studios. Now, Netflix is looking to take its gaming ambitions to the next level venturing into the world of GTA.

According to sources, Netflix is in discussions to release a number of games based on franchises and properties in its catalog, including Black Mirror, Addams Family spin-off Wednesday, and Squid Game. However, Netflix aims to make a significant impact securing the coveted GTA franchise. The specifics of Netflix’s plan are still unclear, but it seems they are interested in either creating their own GTA game or securing the mobile GTA Trilogy remastered collection for their subscribers.

Yet, Netflix may face challenges in convincing Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of GTA developer Rockstar Games, to go along with their plan. Take-Two has shown resistance to subscriptions and cloud streaming for day-one releases. While GTA V has been available on Xbox’s Game Pass subscription service, it is worth noting that it is an older catalog game.

Netflix’s gaming endeavors have not been met with great success thus far. According to a report from CNBC, only about 1% of Netflix subscribers played games in August 2022. Although Netflix has been making efforts to expand its library of titles, usage metrics have not been widely reported.

One major hurdle for Netflix is that a GTA mobile game, or any other game they release, could directly compete with Take-Two’s own GTA games. This presents a challenge for the publisher, particularly with the upcoming GTA trilogy collection for mobiles on the horizon.

Considering Take-Two’s reservations about subscriptions and the potential competition with their own GTA games, it remains uncertain whether Netflix will be able to secure the Grand Theft Auto license. Nonetheless, it will be intriguing to see how this story unfolds as Netflix pursues its ambitious gaming plans.

Sources:

– The Wall Street Journal

– CNBC