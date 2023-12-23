Netflix Explores Expanding Addams Family Franchise with Uncle Fester Series

Netflix is actively looking to expand its successful IPs through spin-offs, prequels, and sequels, and it appears that the Addams Family is next in line for this treatment. According to reliable sources, the streaming giant is currently discussing the possibility of creating an Uncle Fester series, adding to the already expanding Addams Family universe.

While there are no concrete details available at the moment, it is worth noting that Fred Armisen has been portraying the eccentric character of Uncle Fester in the recent Netflix series, “Wednesday.” This hints towards Netflix’s commitment to building an extended franchise around the beloved Addams Family.

Interestingly, Amazon, which acquired the rights to the Addams Family through its acquisition of MGM, is also keen on partnering with Netflix to make this endeavor a success. This collaboration ensures that there will be sufficient support and resources to explore multiple avenues for expanding the franchise further.

Given the success of “Wednesday” on Netflix, it is evident that there is an eager audience for Addams Family content. The streaming platform has the financial means and creative freedom to experiment with different ideas and characters within this universe, making it a lucrative opportunity for both Netflix and Amazon.

While there is always a risk of such projects falling through during the early stages of development, the interest and investment from major players like Netflix and Amazon indicate a strong inclination towards making the Addams Family an enduring and profitable franchise.

Fans of the Addams Family can look forward to the potential release of an Uncle Fester series, further expanding the iconic world of this delightfully macabre family. As discussions progress, we will eagerly await more news regarding this exciting development from Netflix and Amazon.