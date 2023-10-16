Netflix Reportedly in Talks to License Grand Theft Auto for Its Platform

A new report from the Wall Street Journal reveals that Netflix has been discussing a licensing deal with Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games to have a Grand Theft Auto game on its streaming platform. Contrary to some online rumors, this does not indicate the development of a new game Netflix, but rather the company’s interest in obtaining the rights to offer a GTA game to its subscribers.

While the report does not specify which game Netflix is seeking to license, many speculate that it could be the highly anticipated and yet unannounced GTA 6. Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has projected significant revenue increases in the coming fiscal year, leading to speculation of a GTA 6 reveal.

In addition to pursuing the Grand Theft Auto license, the report also highlights Netflix’s growing focus on mobile games. The streaming giant is expected to launch a variety of mobile games on its platform in the near future. Among the planned offerings are games based on popular properties such as the Korean thriller “Squid Game,” the supernatural comedy “Wednesday,” as well as adaptations of Netflix’s original series, including “Extraction,” its Sherlock Holmes series, and the acclaimed “Black Mirror.”

Netflix’s move into the gaming industry represents an expansion of its entertainment offerings and could potentially attract even more subscribers. The company’s foray into licensing established game franchises like Grand Theft Auto suggests a strategic effort to tap into the massive gaming market and diversify its content library.

What are your thoughts on Netflix’s potential licensing deal for Grand Theft Auto? Share your opinions in the comments below.

Sources:

– Wall Street Journal