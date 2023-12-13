Netflix Unveils Viewership Data, Revealing Insights into Renewals, Licensed Content, and Top Deals

Netflix has made a groundbreaking move releasing viewership data for nearly its entire catalog of original and acquired content. This new bi-annual report captures viewing time for 18,000 titles from January to June 2023. While the timing of this release raises questions about its relation to the contract negotiations with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos insists it is not a response to the guilds.

In terms of transparency, Netflix has been at the forefront with its weekly Top 10 lists, providing insights into the platform’s most popular titles. However, there are some stipulations to the recently released data. Instead of reporting “views,” Netflix has chosen to disclose the hours viewed for each title. This metric puts shorter content at a disadvantage and benefits longer series. Additionally, the data does not provide insight into how many accounts completed a title or engaged with it beyond the first episode – crucial information for determining success.

The data also sheds light on Netflix’s decisions regarding renewals and cancellations. Performance versus cost is a significant factor in these decisions, and the rankings establish a viewership threshold that justifies renewals. For example, Shadow and Bone, the most-viewed English-language scripted series, saw 192 million hours viewed but only translated to around 24 million “views” globally. With such a small percentage of Netflix’s subscriber base, the cancellation of this high-budget series is understandable.

Netflix’s data also highlights the balance between licensed and original content. Licensed content accounted for about 45% of viewership from January to June, while originals made up the remaining 55%. The most-watched title overall was The Night Agent, a Netflix original series that debuted in March. The top-ranked licensed title was the K-drama Crash Course in Romance.

Looking ahead, the next bi-annual report will provide insights into how HBO’s licensed content performs on Netflix, with shows like Insecure, Band of Brothers, and Ballers finding new life on the platform. Overall, Netflix’s viewership data offers valuable insights into the industry, informing decisions about renewals, content strategies, and the value of top deals with creators like Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy.