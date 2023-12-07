The Twisted Tale of the Parachute Murder Plot

Summary: Unraveling one of the most bizarre murder plots ever heard, the documentary “The Parachute Murder Plot” has been gripping viewers on Netflix. Originally made for ITV in 2018, the documentary investigates the true crime story of Emile Cilliers, an army sergeant who attempted to kill his wife Victoria sabotaging her parachute. This shocking case, which reached number six in the UK’s Top 10 most watched TV and films, has left audiences terrified the sheer evil and lack of remorse demonstrated Cilliers.

In 2015, Emile Cilliers targeted his wife Victoria sabotaging her parachute before a jump from a plane at 4,000 feet. Miraculously, she survived the ordeal but suffered severe injuries including a broken spine, smashed pelvis, and fractured ribs. The British Parachute Association investigated the incident and discovered that both the main and reserve parachutes had been tampered with.

This disturbing murder plot was not Cilliers’ first attempt to harm Victoria. Prior to the parachute sabotage, he had previously tried to kill her sabotaging a gas valve at their family home. It was only through the relentless efforts of the detectives that the shocking truth came to light, leading to Cilliers being convicted of two counts of murder and one count of endangering the lives of his children.

Emile Cilliers displayed a chilling level of callousness and lack of remorse throughout the trial. Even when sentenced, he maintained his innocence, blocking Victoria’s attempts at divorce. The control he exerted over his wife was evident, as she finally ceased visiting him months into his jail time.

The documentary also sheds light on the experiences of one of Cilliers’ ex-girlfriends, who endured mental abuse during their relationship. Viewers have been deeply affected the true horror of this story, with some expressing their shock and tears while watching the documentary.

“The Parachute Murder Plot” on Netflix exposes the terrifying depths of a man’s evil nature, leaving viewers questioning how someone could be capable of such calculated and heartless actions. This chilling tale serves as a stark reminder of the importance of justice and the resilience of survivors in the face of unimaginable adversity.