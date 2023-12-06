Netflix Documentary Exposes a Shocking Conman Surgeon

Fans of the latest hit Netflix documentary are in awe of how a journalist missed several ‘red flags’ in the story of a conman surgeon. The three-part documentary uncovers the deceitful actions of Paolo Macchiarini, who performed fraudulent procedures that resulted in the deaths of patients. The film explores how Macchiarini was able to deceive not only his patients but also his partner, Benita Alexander, a former producer for NBC News.

What astonishes viewers the most is how Alexander, who had a romantic relationship with Macchiarini during the time she was documenting his work, failed to recognize his true nature. Macchiarini managed to convince her that he was a renowned surgeon, falsely claiming to have treated high-profile individuals such as the Clintons, Barack Obama, and Pope Francis.

Only when Alexander discovered that their grandiose Italian wedding, featuring Elton John and officiated the Pope, was a fabrication did she begin to question Macchiarini’s authenticity. People have taken to social media to express their disbelief that she did not notice the ‘red flags’ sooner, pointing out that he had multiple phones and that she never saw his home throughout their relationship.

The documentary, titled “Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife,” not only delves into Macchiarini’s fraudulent practices but also follows Alexander’s journey to Barcelona, where she discovers that he has another woman in his life. This revelation comes as no surprise to viewers, as they had already perceived Macchiarini’s manipulative nature.

The documentary sheds light on how Macchiarini was able to deceive people like Alexander, highlighting his ability to present himself as a skilled surgeon while conducting untested procedures using plastic tracheas.

“Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife” is now available for streaming on Netflix. It serves as a cautionary tale, exposing the dangers of trusting individuals who may not be what they seem, even in the field of medicine.