Netflix Reveals Foreign-Language Productions Account for Nearly 30% of Streaming

Netflix recently released its biannual What We Watched report, shedding light on viewership trends and highlighting the impact of foreign-language productions on the platform. According to the report, almost a third of all content streamed on Netflix is from non-English-speaking countries.

South Korean drama “The Glory” emerges as a frontrunner in foreign-language shows, attracting a staggering 662 million hours of streaming in just the first half of this year. This puts it in the third spot among the most-watched shows on Netflix during that period. Meanwhile, the Mexican series “La Reina del Sur” takes sixth place with 429.6 million hours of streaming.

When it comes to Arabic-language content, the top show is “The Exchange,” set in Kuwait, which garnered 19.3 million hours of streaming. Additionally, the reality show “Dubai Bling” from the UAE recorded 18.6 million hours of viewing time.

Although French films are not as prominent, the movie “AKA” managed to secure a spot in the top 10 films category, with 120 million hours of streaming.

Netflix’s first engagement report delves into insights from over 18,000 titles, accumulating a total of 100 billion viewing hours. Among the findings, it is revealed that the most popular show on the platform is “The Night Agent,” with a staggering 812.1 million hours watched, while the most popular film is “The Mother,” with 249.9 million hours streamed.

Interestingly, Netflix’s CEO, Ted Sarandos, highlights that licensed content makes up 55% of the platform’s viewership. Popular older shows like “Breaking Bad” and “Suits” continue to captivate audiences, emphasizing the enduring appeal of well-established series.

While only six of the top 10 shows and films were released this year, the others hail from either last year or 2021. Korean shows and films lead the pack among foreign-language productions, with several ranking among the top 50, including the reality show “Physical 100” at the 15th spot and the fourth season of the dating show “Love is Blind” at 17th. Spanish-language content also enjoys a strong following.

Netflix’s What We Watched report gives valuable insights into the streaming habits of viewers, showcasing the popularity and growth of foreign-language productions on the platform. With the increasing diversity of content available, audiences are finding new and exciting shows and films to enjoy from around the world.