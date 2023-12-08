Choosing what to watch on Netflix can be a daunting task. With so many options to scroll through, it’s easy to get overwhelmed and spend more time browsing than actually watching. But fear not, because there’s a simple hack that can help you find the perfect genre for your next binge-watching session.

Instead of aimlessly browsing through the endless list of titles, all you have to do is type in a specific code in the search bar. One such code is ‘9875’, which unlocks a treasure chest of crime documentaries and biopics. If you’re a fan of the gory stuff, this is the perfect hack for you.

But crime isn’t the only genre you can explore with this hack. There are actually numerous codes linked to different genres, so you can find exactly what you’re in the mood for. From action and adventure to romantic comedies, there’s something for everyone.

However, it’s worth noting that while this hack can be incredibly useful, some users have reported inconsistent results. For example, typing in ‘9875’ might bring up crime documentaries, but it can also occasionally lead to unexpected titles like Peppa Pig or Shrek Forever After. So be prepared for some surprises along the way!

Nevertheless, this hack has been praised many Netflix viewers who claim that it has transformed their decision-making process and made their lives much easier. So why not give it a try and see what hidden gems you can discover in your favorite genre?

With this simple hack, you can bid farewell to endless browsing and endless debates over what to watch. Simply type in the code and let Netflix do the rest. Happy watching!