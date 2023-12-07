The Last Kingdom: A Hidden Gem on Netflix That Rivals The Witcher

Netflix viewers are buzzing about a hidden gem on the popular streaming platform that is generating a lot of excitement. The Last Kingdom, which originally aired on the BBC and is now available on Netflix, is being hailed some as even better than The Witcher.

The series, set in 9th-century England, follows the journey of Uhtred, a young nobleman who was raised Vikings. It explores the tumultuous relationship between Vikings and Anglo-Saxons during the years 866-878, when the Great Heathen Army arrived in England.

Although The Last Kingdom has been around since 2015, it has recently gained a surge in popularity among Netflix subscribers. Many fans have taken to social media, such as the ‘Netflix Bangers’ Facebook group, to express their love for the show.

Despite flying under the radar for some time, The Last Kingdom has not gone unnoticed critics. It boasts an impressive 91 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the third series achieving a perfect 100 percent score on its own.

Gerard O’Donovan of the Daily Telegraph praised the series, stating that it offers enough compelling content to keep viewers engaged. Louisa Mellor of Den of Geek also commended the show, noting its thrilling battle scenes and complex relationships.

If you’re searching for something new to binge-watch, The Last Kingdom may just be the perfect choice. With its engaging storyline, historical setting, and passionate fanbase, it’s clear that this underrated series is well worth a watch.