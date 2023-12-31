Netflix Viewers Critique Ricky Gervais’ Special for Missing Key Words

A recent Netflix special starring Ricky Gervais has garnered backlash from viewers who noticed the absence of two crucial words typically used to describe comedy shows. In the stand-up act, Gervais joked about making videos for terminally ill children as part of a foundation. He clarified that the humor used in his act is not reflective of how he would speak in real life.

However, some Netflix users pointed out that the promotional description of the special failed to mention the words “comedy” or “funny.” A screenshot of a listing for the special in a TV magazine circulated, which seemingly took a subtle jab at the celebrity. The description read, “Get ready to be deeply offended, because Ricky Gervais is back with another controversial stand-up special…The fearless taboo-busting might be a bit much for your comfy family Christmas Day you have been warned!”

Viewers expressed their frustration with the absence of any mention of the show’s comedic nature. Some noted that it was unusual for a stand-up show to not include the word “funny” in its description. Others found the lack of emphasis on comedy to be suspicious and speculated that the blurb was written someone harboring a deep dislike for Gervais.

Despite the criticism, many viewers described the special as “very funny” and even hailed it as Gervais’ best work yet. The conflicting opinions highlight the subjective nature of comedy and its varying reception among audiences.

For those interested in watching, Ricky Gervais’ special “Armageddon” is now available for streaming on Netflix.