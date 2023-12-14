Netflix Users Express Outrage Over Canceled Show’s Popularity

Netflix users are expressing their outrage and disappointment after learning that a now-canceled show, Shadow and Bone, was incredibly popular based on viewing figures released the streaming service. The fantasy series, based on Leigh Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone books, managed to make it into Netflix’s top 30 most-watched shows, with almost 193 million views. Despite its popularity, the show was still canceled, leaving fans without a conclusion to the story.

The revelation of Shadow and Bone’s popularity has ignited criticism from fans, who argue that the decision to cancel a show with such a significant viewership is baffling. Viewers took to social media to share their frustrations and anger over the cancellation, questioning Netflix’s reasoning behind the move. Many believe that the show’s popularity should have been enough to save it from being axed.

Author Leigh Bardugo, who expressed her deep disappointment at the show’s cancellation, has likely been further dismayed the release of the viewing figures. She expressed gratitude for the adaptation of her work but also shared her disappointment at not being able to see the series reach its conclusion. Bardugo’s reaction reflects the mixed feelings of fans who appreciate the adaptation but are left unsatisfied its premature ending.

Netflix’s decision to cancel Shadow and Bone reportedly took into account factors such as the show’s performance and cost. However, the show’s popularity among viewers raises questions about the streaming service’s priorities. With fans clamoring for more and expressing their frustration, it remains to be seen if Netflix will take their feedback into consideration for future decisions.

While Shadow and Bone’s cancellation may have been disheartening for fans, it serves as a reminder that streaming platforms like Netflix have the power to disappoint even the most dedicated audience. Hopefully, the outcry over the cancellation will bring attention to the importance of prioritizing viewer demand and preserving beloved shows, ensuring that fans can experience the full story they have invested in.