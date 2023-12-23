New Action-Comedy Series Takes Netflix Viewers on a Wild Ride

Amid the usual jingle bells and merry cheer on our screens during this time of year, Netflix has unleashed a new series that has viewers buzzing. “Obliterated,” created Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, offers a high-octane blend of action and comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team protecting Las Vegas from a deadly threat. However, what sets this series apart is its uncensored and unapologetic approach to nudity.

While the show has received mixed reviews from critics, audiences are drawn to its refreshing and unexpected use of full frontal male nudity. One viewer called it a “weener-palooza” and highlights the equal opportunity nudity, which adds a unique twist to the storyline. The R-rated scenes in “Obliterated” are not merely gratuitous, but are seamlessly woven into the plot, providing unexpected comedic moments.

In a standout sex scene in episode seven, Ava (played Shelley Hennig) and Chad (played Nick Zano) find themselves in an intimate situation with an actual camel as their witness. This unpredictable and wild approach has captivated viewers and left many eagerly anticipating what will happen next.

Despite receiving a 47 percent score on the Tomatometer from critics, audience reviews have been largely positive, with a score of 76 percent. While some critics dismiss the series as immature, others recognize its ability to entertain and thrill. “Obliterated” dares to be different, appealing to audiences who appreciate the blend of action, comedy, and unabashed nudity.

As we enter the holiday season, “Obliterated” provides a welcome escape from the conventional. It reminds us that sometimes it’s okay to embrace the unexpected and indulge in some wild and unpredictable entertainment. So, if you’re in the mood for a thrilling ride that combines action, comedy, and a whole lot of d**ks, “Obliterated” on Netflix might just be the series for you.