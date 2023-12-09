Horrifying True Crime Documentary Shakes Netflix Viewers

Netflix viewers have been left shocked and disturbed a bone-chilling true crime documentary that uncovers the horrific actions of a monstrous individual. The popular streaming platform can sometimes make it challenging for subscribers to decide what to watch. However, finding out what others are discussing online can be helpful.

The current buzz revolves around a three-part mini-series called “Bad Surgeon: Love Under Knife.” This documentary sheds light on the chilling story of Paolo Macchiarini. The series reveals that Macchiarini, a renowned surgeon in the field of stem cell-infused windpipe transplants, deceived his patients and ended up treating them as human lab rats. Tragically, some of his patients lost their lives due to his reckless actions on the operating table.

Macchiarini’s manipulation went beyond his patients. Even those close to him, like Alexander, who encountered him in 2013, fell victim to his deception. Alexander, speaking to USA Today, stated, “He fooled his patients much like he fooled me. They believed he was their loved ones’ greatest hope for survival. He made me believe he loved me and my daughter, promising to care for us indefinitely.”

The bone-chilling narrative presented in the series has left viewers horrified. People took to social media platforms to discuss Macchiarini’s shocking crimes with their fellow audience members. One individual expressed their disbelief, exclaiming, “Just watched Bad Surgeon on Netflix, and holy sh*t, that is an insane and bone-chilling story that actually happened! That dude is a monster.” Others echoed the sentiment, hoping for justice for the victims and their families.

While the details of Macchiarini’s actions are disturbing, it is essential to shed light on these acts. Industry critics have praised the mini-series for its thorough portrayal of Macchiarini’s deceptive tactics. Joel Keller from Decider remarked, “The scope of Paolo Macchiarini’s lies is breathtaking, and Bad Surgeon: Love Under The Knife does an excellent job of unraveling how he managed to deceive so many.”

“Bad Surgeon: Love Under Knife” is currently available for streaming on Netflix. Brace yourself for a bone-chilling journey into the depths of this true crime story.