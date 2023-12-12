Fans Mourn the Cancellation of Beloved Mystery Drama, The OA

Fans of the captivating mystery drama series, The OA, are still grieving over its untimely cancellation, four years after its final season aired. The show, which debuted in 2016, followed the story of Prairie Johnson, a young woman who mysteriously disappeared, only to return seven years later with her sight restored, claiming to be the “OA” or original angel.

After the success of its first season, Netflix announced a second installment, much to the delight of fans. However, their excitement was short-lived, as Netflix abruptly cancelled the series just months after the release of ‘Part 2’. The second season ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans desperate for closure.

Despite the passage of time, devoted fans continue to express their love and admiration for The OA. On a recent Facebook post in the Netflix Bangers group, fans were asked about the unexpected hidden gems they found on Netflix. An outpouring of praise for The OA ensued, with fans expressing their sorrow over its cancellation and longing for its return.

Regrettably, the cancellation of The OA denied viewers the opportunity to witness the grand finale the show creators had envisioned. The loss of this beloved series is still felt, evident in the heartfelt comments shared fans.

The OA continues to garner high ratings and positive reviews. With a score of 7.8 on IMDb and an impressive 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, it is clear that The OA had a significant impact on its audience.

While fans may never see the story of the OA come to a satisfying conclusion, their passion for the show serves as a testament to its brilliance and the lasting impression it has left on viewers. The cancellation of The OA remains a sore point for fans who yearn for closure and an opportunity to see their beloved characters once more.