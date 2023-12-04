New Film Sparks Controversy with Unexpected Scene

Netflix subscribers are expressing outrage over a surprising moment in the recently released film, “Family Switch.” The comedy, starring Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms, follows a family who switches bodies due to a rare planetary alignment. While the film has become one of Netflix’s most-watched titles, a particular scene has left viewers disgusted.

In this controversial moment, the two children, now in their parents’ bodies, are compelled to kiss each other at a gathering in front of their mother’s friends. The discomfort is palpable as their mother’s friend insists that couples need a minimum of 12 kisses a day to maintain a relationship. Detecting the lack of chemistry, another friend encourages them to give each other a kiss. Reluctantly, the brother and sister stand in front of their parents’ friends and proceed to briefly kiss each other on the lips.

The scene has generated significant backlash, with viewers taking to social media to voice their disgust. Film journalist Courtney Howard expressed her disappointment, highlighting how “Family Switch” shamelessly borrows from previous body-swap comedies without hesitation. Although the film avoided making explicit incest jokes, some viewers were shocked and deemed the inclusion of an implied incestuous moment unnecessary and unexpected.

Critics argue that this scene does little to advance the plot and question the decision to include it in a movie marketed as family-friendly, particularly during the holiday season. Netflix subscribers are now questioning the streaming service’s standards and the appropriateness of such content.

