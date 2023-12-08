Excitement Builds for New Harlan Coben Netflix Series

Netflix viewers around the world are eagerly anticipating the release of the latest Harlan Coben series, set to arrive in just a few weeks. The show, titled “Fool Me Once,” will be available for streaming starting from January 1. The star-studded cast includes Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Adeel Akhtar, and Joanna Lumley.

The gripping storyline revolves around Maya Stern (played Michelle Keegan), who is devastated the brutal murder of her husband, Joe (played Richard Armitage). However, Maya’s world is turned upside down when she discovers her husband alive and well, caught on a nanny-cam she installed in their home.

As Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce (played Adeel Akhtar) begins his investigation into the murder, he finds himself grappling with his own secrets. Meanwhile, Maya’s niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, embark on a quest to uncover the truth behind their mother’s murder, which occurred several months earlier.

Known for his thrilling plots, Harlan Coben promises to deliver plenty of twists and turns in “Fool Me Once,” ensuring audiences will be kept on the edge of their seats. Fans have expressed their excitement for the upcoming series, with one stating, “A great way to start the new year!” Another fan added, “Every Coben Netflix series is a must-see.”

Harlan Coben, who has previously collaborated with Netflix on successful series like “The Stranger,” “Stray Close,” and “Safe,” is thrilled to be working with the streaming platform once again. In an interview, Coben described “Fool Me Once” as a pulse-pounding thriller that explores the power of secrets and deceit to simultaneously unite and divide people.

Mark your calendars and get ready for the suspenseful journey that awaits in “Fool Me Once,” coming to Netflix on January 1, 2024.