Netflix Viewers Eagerly Await Second Season of Riveting Action Drama

In a thrilling new action drama that has captivated audiences, Netflix viewers are eagerly anticipating a second season of the critically acclaimed series Criminal Code. The Heitor Dhalia-led show, set near the border of Brazil and Paraguay, has garnered praise as an “epic cops-and-robbers action thriller.”

The gripping eight-part series follows federal police officers as they employ groundbreaking DNA technology to dismantle the world’s most notorious bank robbery syndicate. Led the enigmatic officer Benício, portrayed brilliantly Rômulo Braga, the team of investigators must navigate treacherous terrain and their own personal demons to bring down over 50 criminals involved in a high-stakes crime.

Benício, haunted the murder of his partner during a prison break, becomes convinced that the mastermind behind an audacious armed heist is Sem Alma, the man responsible for his partner’s death. Teamed up with a new partner named Suellen, the duo embarks on a relentless pursuit to solve the case any means necessary, even if it means going off the books.

Utilizing their ingenuity and leveraging limited DNA evidence found at crime scenes, Benício and Suellen face off against a web of criminal organizations on both sides of the border. With heart-pounding action and a gritty realism inspired real crimes, the series, penned the talented writer Bernardo Barcellos, features stellar performances from Maeve Jinkings and Thomás Aquino.

Criminal Code has struck a chord with viewers, earning a remarkable 93 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans have taken to social media to express their enthusiasm, with one viewer tweeting, “Criminal Code on Netflix is sooo good! Binged the whole 8 episodes in a day & a half. They need a second season ASAP.” Another added, “Criminal Code is the best heist series I’ve watched since Money Heist.”

Fortunately for the show’s dedicated fan base, Netflix Brazil recently announced that season two of Criminal Code is officially in the works. As viewers eagerly await the next installment, they can immerse themselves in the gripping and captivating world of season one, currently available for streaming on Netflix.