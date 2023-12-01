Indian Streaming Companies to Lobby Government Over Broadcasting Bill

Indian streaming companies, including Netflix and Viacom18, are set to collectively lobby the Indian government in an effort to delay or revamp a proposed broadcasting bill that they fear will impose undue burdens on the sector, according to sources familiar with the matter. The new draft law, which aims to regulate the broadcasting sector and also apply to streaming giants, outlines the establishment of content evaluation committees composed of representatives from various social groups. These committees would review and approve shows before their release, a process not currently in place for streamed content.

During a closed-door meeting, executives from Netflix, Viacom18, and other streaming companies discussed plans to approach the government to request a delay and reconsideration of the bill. Concerns were raised regarding the potential for excessive pre-screening checks imposed the content committees. The high volume of content that goes online would necessitate significant resources for review, potentially impeding the industry’s growth.

The Indian streaming market has experienced tremendous popularity, with platforms like Netflix, Amazon, Disney, and JioCinema gaining significant traction. Industry projections estimate that the sector could reach a value of $7 billion 2027. Nonetheless, there are concerns about the extensive government oversight that may result from the proposed law. Critics worry that the bill could stifle creativity and innovation in the streaming sector.

The Indian government argues that the new law and the establishment of content committees will ensure “robust self-regulation.” The bill grants the government the authority to define the committee’s size and quorum, mandating that only shows certified these committees may be broadcasted. However, industry insiders fear that excessive government involvement could hinder the growth and potential of the Indian streaming industry.

