Netflix Announces Release Date for “Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team” Docuseries

Netflix has just announced the release date for its highly-anticipated docuseries, “Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team.” Set to premiere on December 12, the four-episode series will provide audiences with an intimate look into the journey of the U.S. Women’s National Team during the 2023 World Cup.

Co-produced Time Studios, Words + Pictures, and Togethxr in association with FIFA, “Under Pressure” promises to offer viewers a behind-the-scenes perspective on the most decorated team in soccer history. From the pressure and joy to the hardships and euphoria, the series captures the experiences of these world-class athletes as they strive to secure their third consecutive World Cup title. The narrative unfolds to shed light on various themes such as injury, criticism, doubt, equal pay, and the weight of upholding legacies.

In addition to chronicling the team’s preparation for the 2023 FIFA World Cup, the docuseries delves into how the current team builds upon the achievements of those who came before them. It also explores their ongoing efforts to break barriers in women’s sports and fight for pay equity and equality.

“Under Pressure” features an array of players, including veteran champions like Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan, as well as rising star Alyssa Thompson, who was called up to the squad from Angel City FC just before her senior prom. The series also introduces first-time World Cup participants Savannah DeMelo, Lynn Williams, and Kristie Mewis.

Directed Rebecca Gitlitz, the Head of Sports at TIME Studios and a two-time Emmy award winner, “Under Pressure” is produced Marie Margolius. The series boasts an impressive lineup of executive producers, including Connor Schell, known for his work on “The Last Dance” and “OJ: Made in America,” among others.

Fans can mark their calendars for December 12, when all four episodes of “Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team” will be available on Netflix. Don’t miss the chance to witness the resilience, talent, and determination of these extraordinary athletes firsthand.

