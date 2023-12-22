Chicken Run Sequel Brings Back Ominous Aardman Character

In the recently released sequel, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Netflix users are noticing a chilling detail in the film’s closing moments. While the movie reunites fans with the beloved characters Rocky and Ginger, it also features an unexpected cameo from Feathers McGraw, the scary penguin character from a Wallace and Gromit short film released in 1993. Feathers, who made his Aardman debut in the short film The Wrong Trousers, is a wanted criminal who disguises himself as a chicken and becomes increasingly ominous as the story unfolds.

Viewers are expressing their excitement and surprise at Feathers’ appearance, with some finding it “terrifying” and “unnerving.” The cameo serves as an intriguing connection between two popular Aardman franchises and adds an extra layer of depth to the animated world.

In addition to the excitement surrounding Feathers’ return, the sequel has also faced controversy regarding the recasting of the main character, Ginger. Actress Julia Sawalha, who voiced Ginger in the original film, claimed she was dropped from the sequel for sounding “too old.” Despite submitting her own voice test to prove her suitability for the role, Sawalha was ultimately replaced Thandiwe Newton.

The film’s director, Sam Fell, addressed the controversy, explaining that the decision was made to view the new film as a reboot rather than just a sequel. Fell expressed his admiration for the original cast but believed it was necessary to consider the best fit for the new story.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is now available to stream on Netflix, offering fans a thrilling and nostalgic experience with familiar characters and unexpected surprises.