Netflix Reveals Viewer Data on 99% of Catalogue, Building Trust in the Creator Community

Summary: In a significant move, Netflix has released viewer data on 99% of its catalogue, addressing long-standing criticism over lack of transparency. Previously, the streaming giant had faced backlash from actors and writers demanding higher royalties for successful shows. Co-chief executive Ted Sarandos acknowledged that the lack of transparency had led to distrust in the creator community. By sharing this data, Netflix aims to rebuild trust and provide deeper insights into audience preferences. The “What We Watched” report, covering the first half of the year, ranks titles based on hours viewed and will be released every six months moving forward.

With a viewership of almost 250 million subscribers globally, Netflix is the largest streaming service worldwide. The political thriller “The Night Agent” emerged as the most-watched show, accumulating 812 million hours of viewing. Other prominent shows on the list include “Ginny and Georgia,” “Gilmore Girls,” “Seinfeld,” “Friends,” and “The Office.” Jennifer Lopez starrer “The Mother” claimed the top spot among movies, with viewership exceeding 249 million hours.

A noteworthy finding from the data is that non-English content accounted for approximately one-third of total viewership, highlighting the continued demand for older titles. Netflix emphasized that success is not solely determined hours viewed, but also audience satisfaction and the economic viability of a title.

In recent years, Netflix has been gradually increasing transparency through initiatives like weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists. Netflix reported that more than half of the titles released this year appeared on these lists, demonstrating their popularity. Furthermore, the company revealed that 55% of Netflix viewing came from original films and series, while the remaining 45% came from licensed titles.

This move towards transparency is crucial for Netflix as it aims to compete in an increasingly crowded streaming market. With the launch of an ad-supported service last year, advertisers now require information about content popularity, further necessitating transparency. By sharing viewer data, Netflix hopes to not only build trust among creators but also provide valuable insights for the industry as a whole.