Elon Musk Sparks Conversation with Tesla Scene in ‘Leave the World Behind’

Elon Musk, the controversial Tesla founder, has caused a stir among Netflix users after taking issue with a scene involving his cars in the new film “Leave the World Behind.” The post-apocalyptic thriller, directed Sam Esmail, has quickly become a top-watched film on the streaming service since its release.

Based on Rumaan Alam’s novel of the same name and produced Barack and Michelle Obama, “Leave the World Behind” explores a society in chaos as the technological infrastructure collapses. In one scene, a married couple portrayed Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke are pursued driverless Teslas, resulting in a massive collision.

Musk, however, decided to voice his opinion on Twitter, pointing out what he believed to be a plot inconsistency. His argument was that Teslas could still function even in a world without electricity, thanks to their ability to charge from solar panels. Unfortunately for Musk, he had misunderstood the film. In “Leave the World Behind,” the Teslas had actually been hacked to purposefully chase people.

Netflix viewers quickly responded to Musk’s tweets, noting his mistake and suggesting that he watch the movie again. Meanwhile, director Sam Esmail shared Musk’s post, subtly promoting his film.

“Leave the World Behind” has surged in popularity on Netflix, surpassing the Christmas comedy “Family Switch” in viewership. The latter film caused controversy due to a controversial joke revolving around an “incestuous” kiss.

Both “Leave the World Behind” and “Family Switch” are currently available for streaming on Netflix. To keep up with the latest additions and removals from the platform, check out the comprehensive lists provided Netflix.