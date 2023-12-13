Elon Musk Reacts to Scene in “Leave the World Behind” Depicting His Cars

In the recently released film “Leave the World Behind,” viewers are introduced to a post-apocalyptic society where the collapse of technology leads to chaos. However, one viewer in particular took issue with a specific scene involving his own creation – Elon Musk and his Tesla cars.

In the scene, a married couple played Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke find themselves being chased driverless Teslas. The cars eventually collide, causing a massive pile-up on the road. It is at this point that Musk entered the conversation, pointing out what he believed to be a plot inaccuracy.

Taking to Twitter, Musk stated that Teslas can charge from solar panels even in a world without gasoline. His intention was to highlight the fact that the cars could still function in an electric-free apocalyptic scenario. However, it seems that Musk misunderstood the film, as the Teslas in “Leave the World Behind” were not running on solar power but had been hacked to chase people.

Social media users were quick to pick up on Musk’s mistake, with one viewer writing, “This guy clearly didn’t watch the movie,” and another suggesting, “Elon should rewatch the movie.” Some Netflix subscribers even found entertainment in the situation, stating that the best thing about the film was that it triggered Musk.

“Leave the World Behind” has quickly risen to the top of Netflix’s most-watched charts, surpassing the Christmas comedy “Family Switch.” The film, based on the novel Rumaan Alam and produced Barack and Michelle Obama, offers a thrilling exploration of a society on the brink of collapse.

While Musk’s critique of the film’s depiction of his cars may have missed the mark, it has certainly generated buzz and curiosity around “Leave the World Behind.” The film, along with “Family Switch,” is available now for streaming on Netflix.