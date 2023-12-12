Elon Musk Sparks Debate Over Accuracy of Tesla Scene in ‘Leave the World Behind’

In a recent tweet, Elon Musk sparked a debate among Netflix users after pointing out what he believed to be a plot inaccuracy in the new film ‘Leave the World Behind’. The film, a post-apocalyptic thriller from the creator of ‘Mr Robot’, follows a society in chaos as the technological infrastructure collapses. In one scene, a married couple is chased driverless Teslas, resulting in a massive pile-up. Musk, however, took exception to this, stating that “Teslas can charge from solar panels even if the world goes fully Mad Max and there is no more gasoline!” He was attempting to highlight that the cars could survive in an electric-free apocalyptic situation. However, as many pointed out, Musk clearly did not watch the film. In ‘Leave the World Behind’, the Teslas have been hacked to chase people, rendering their solar charging capabilities irrelevant.

The debate surrounding Musk’s comment quickly caught the attention of Netflix users, who began mocking the Tesla founder for his lack of understanding of the film’s plot. One viewer pointed out that Musk clearly didn’t watch the movie, while another suggested that he should rewatch it. Some even found amusement in the fact that Musk was “triggered” the film.

‘Leave the World Behind’ has quickly become a popular choice among Netflix viewers, claiming the top spot in the streaming service’s most-watched charts. It has surpassed the Christmas comedy ‘Family Switch’, which recently stirred controversy with an “incestuous” kiss joke. Both films are currently available to stream on Netflix.

As the debate continues, it remains clear that accuracy in film is a topic that can ignite strong reactions from audiences. Whether it’s the portrayal of real-life events or the accuracy of technological aspects, viewers are quick to voice their opinions. Elon Musk’s comment serves as a reminder that even the smallest details can be scrutinized in the film industry.