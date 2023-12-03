Frustration for UK Film Lovers as Oscar Contender Skips Netflix Release

Film enthusiasts in the UK have been left puzzled and disappointed after an anticipated Oscar contenderpassed a release on Netflix in their country. While Netflix has made a significant impact on the awards circuit in recent years, with films like “Roma” and “The Irishman” vying for Best Picture, the absence of Todd Haynes’ new drama “May December” on UK Netflix has caused confusion and frustration.

Initially released in the US on December 1st, the critically acclaimed film is nowhere to be found for UK subscribers. The reason for this is that, following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, it was announced that Sky Cinema had acquired the rights to release the film in the UK. This means that when “May December” does arrive on December 8th, it will not be on Netflix, but instead, available to stream on Sky Cinema and NOW.

Starring Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, and Charles Melton, “May December” has received widespread acclaim. Charles Melton even won the Best Supporting Actor award at the Gotham Awards, hinting at the film’s potential success at the upcoming Oscars in March. The story, written Samy Burch, revolves around a married couple struggling under pressure when an actor enters their lives to research a role.

The absence of “May December” on UK Netflix has sparked frustration among film fans, who have taken to social media to voice their disappointment and confusion. Viewing the film as a true masterpiece, many are eagerly awaiting its release on an accessible streaming platform in the UK.

FAQ:

Q: Why isn’t “May December” available on UK Netflix?

A: After premiering at the Cannes Film Festival, the rights to release the film in the UK were acquired Sky Cinema, not Netflix.

Q: When will “May December” be released in the UK?

A: “May December” is set to release in the UK on December 8th, but it will be available to stream on Sky Cinema and NOW, not Netflix.

Q: Who stars in “May December”?

A: The film stars Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, and Charles Melton, who won the Best Supporting Actor award at the Gotham Awards.

Q: What is the story of “May December”?

A: “May December” follows a married couple who face challenges when an actor arrives to research their past for an upcoming role.