New Oscar Contender “May December” Sparks Confusion for UK Netflix Users

Film enthusiasts in the UK were left perplexed when the highly anticipated Oscar contender “May December” was released on Netflix in the US but remained absent from the UK streaming platform. Netflix has become a prominent player in the awards race, with previous contenders such as “Roma,” “The Irishman,” “The Power of the Dog,” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” vying for the prestigious Best Picture award.

Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic, “Maestro,” is expected to be Netflix’s flagship contender this year. However, it is Todd Haynes’ latest drama, “May December,” that has caused confusion among UK Netflix subscribers. While the film received critical acclaim upon its release in the US on December 1, UK users have been left bewildered after being unable to locate it on their streaming platform.

The reason behind this discrepancy is that “May December” is set to be released in the UK on December 8, but it will not be available on Netflix. Instead, the film has been acquired Sky Cinema after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

“May December,” boasting an impressive cast that includes Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, and Charles Melton, who recently won Best Supporting Actor at the Gotham Awards, explores the lives of a married couple who struggle to maintain their composure when an actor delves into their past for an upcoming role.

The film has already garnered a considerable amount of praise since its release on Netflix in the US, with viewers hailing it as a “masterpiece” and expressing sentiments such as, “They don’t make movies like this anymore!”

While UK Netflix subscribers eagerly await the arrival of “May December,” some took to social media to express their frustration at the delayed release. “Is May December still due out on UK Netflix this week? I’m reading 1st December but can’t find it in the ‘coming soon’ sections on the platform at all…” one user wrote, while another inquired, “WHEN will May December be on UK Netflix?”

Fortunately, UK viewers can now mark their calendars for December 8, when “May December” will be available to stream on Sky Cinema and NOW. Don’t miss this extraordinary film that has already captured international acclaim.

FAQs

1. When was “May December” released?

“May December” was released in the US on December 1.

2. Will “May December” be available on UK Netflix?

No, “May December” will not be available on UK Netflix. It has been acquired Sky Cinema for distribution in the UK.

3. Who stars in “May December”?

“May December” features a stellar cast, including Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, and Charles Melton.

4. What is the plot of “May December”?

“May December” is a drama that revolves around a married couple whose relationship is strained when an actor begins to investigate their past for an upcoming role.