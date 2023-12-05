Title: “May December: Acclaimed Film Stirs Confusion among UK Film Enthusiasts”

Summary:

The highly anticipated release of the celebrated film “May December” has left UK film enthusiasts puzzled and eagerly searching on Netflix, only to come up empty-handed. Despite the fact that the movie premiered on Netflix in the US on 1 December, it has yet to make its way to the UK. This confusion stems from the fact that, in a surprising twist, “May December” will not be available on Netflix UK at all.

The reason behind the absence of “May December” on Netflix UK lies in the distribution rights. Following its successful premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Sky Cinema acquired the exclusive UK distribution rights for the film. Therefore, UK viewers will have to wait until 8 December to watch the highly acclaimed movie. It’s worth mentioning that “May December” has garnered significant acclaim, thanks to its stellar cast including Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, and Charles Melton.

Directed Todd Haynes and written Samy Burch, “May December” delves into the lives of a married couple who find themselves crumbling under the weight of scrutiny when an actor delves into their past for an upcoming role. The compelling storyline and riveting performances have led some to hail the film as a “masterpiece.”

The delay in the UK release has sparked frustration among eager Netflix users. Queries such as “Is May December still due out on UK Netflix this week?” and “WHEN will May December be on UK Netflix?” have been flooding social media. However, in a move that may assuage their disappointment, viewers in the UK will be able to stream “May December” on the Sky Cinema and NOW platforms starting from 8 December.