Brand New Oscar Contender Film Confuses UK Netflix Subscribers

Film enthusiasts in the UK are facing confusion as an anticipated Oscar contender has been released on Netflix in the US but is nowhere to be found in the UK. While Netflix has been making a strong impact on the awards race with movies like “Roma” and “The Irishman,” it is Todd Haynes’ latest drama “May December” that is causing a stir among UK Netflix subscribers.

While the critically acclaimed film premiered in the US on December 1st, UK users have been left bewildered when they couldn’t find it on the streaming service. It turns out that “May December” will not be available in the UK until December 8th, and even then, it will not be on Netflix. Sky Cinema, which acquired the film in 2021 after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, will be releasing it in the UK.

“May December,” featuring a star-studded cast including Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, has already garnered significant acclaim. Riverdale actor Charles Melton even won the Best Supporting Actor award at the recent Gotham Awards, signaling the film’s potential success at the Oscars in March.

The movie, penned Samy Burch, tells the story of a married couple who face increasing pressure when an actor delves into their past while preparing for a new role. Since its release on Netflix in the US, “May December” has been praised as a “masterpiece” viewers, with one person noting that they don’t make movies like this anymore.

Fans in the UK have taken to social media to express their frustration and eagerness to watch the film, wondering why it isn’t available on Netflix yet. However, they won’t have to wait much longer, as “May December” will be available to stream on Sky Cinema and NOW starting on December 8th.

FAQ

1. Will “May December” be released on UK Netflix?

No, “May December” will not be available on UK Netflix. Sky Cinema acquired the rights to release the film in the UK after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

2. When will “May December” be available to stream in the UK?

“May December” will be released in the UK on December 8th and can be streamed on Sky Cinema and NOW.