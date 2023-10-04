Netflix’s “Reptile” Becomes Most-Watched Film on the Streaming Service

The crime thriller film “Reptile” has quickly risen to become the most-watched title on Netflix. Directed Grant Singer, the movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival before being added to the streaming service. While the film has received mixed reviews from critics, viewers unanimously agree that the standout element is the performance of Benicio del Toro.

In “Reptile,” Del Toro plays a hardened detective investigating the brutal murder of a real estate agent in Scarborough, Maine. Despite the star-studded cast, including Justin Timberlake, Alicia Silverstone, and Michael Pitt, it is Del Toro’s portrayal that leaves a lasting impression on audiences.

Viewers have praised Del Toro’s performance, describing him as “endlessly fascinating” and one of the greatest actors of our time. Many have highlighted his character as their favorite screen cop in a long time. While the film has been criticized for its plot holes, viewers still find pleasure in watching Del Toro’s gripping performance.

“Reptile” marks Del Toro’s return to the screen after his roles in Steven Soderbergh’s “No Sudden Move” and Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch.” The film’s success on Netflix has solidified Del Toro’s status as a talented and compelling actor.

“Reptile” is available for streaming on Netflix now, and it has quickly become a must-watch for fans of crime thrillers and Benicio del Toro enthusiasts.

