Netflix Advocates for Flexibility in Supporting Canadian Broadcasting

Streaming giant Netflix asserts its significant role in funding Canada’s broadcasting industry and requests the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to reject the imposition of an additional payment. However, if foreign streamers are required to contribute, Netflix recommends that the burden should not exceed two percent of annual revenues, aligning with practices in other jurisdictions. The company made these statements during a public hearing held the CRTC in response to the Online Streaming Act.

Netflix, already investing in Canadian content through funding local productions, expressed concerns that an additional levy may displace existing investments in Canadian creators’ career advancement. The company emphasized its commitment, stating that it spends more on partnerships for Canadian creators than any other jurisdiction globally, with investments exceeding $30 million. Additionally, Netflix has spent over $5 billion on Canadian productions in the last five years, benefiting Canadian creators, crews, and local businesses.

Stéphane Cardin, Director of Public Policy for Netflix in Canada, advocated for flexibility in creating rules for digital companies to support Canadian broadcasting instead of mandating specific subsidies. Cardin emphasized the need to consider unintended consequences and maintain stability to foster innovative entertainment markets.

The CRTC acknowledges Netflix’s contributions to Canada’s broadcasting industry. However, it recognizes its mandate to act based on Ottawa’s legislation and the concerns expressed traditional broadcasters, who are facing financial challenges, particularly in their news divisions. The CRTC, in its ongoing consultations, is also considering proposals from Canadian broadcasters for the establishment of a dedicated news fund to offset revenue losses.

Netflix recommended that if an initial base contribution is imposed, it should be confined to its existing lane of producing programs that align with the expectations of its members. The company emphasized the importance of carefully considering the regulatory burden and maintaining stability for investment in content creation.

In conclusion, while Netflix recognizes its role in supporting Canadian content, it urges the CRTC to prioritize flexibility and avoid burdensome regulations that may hinder innovation and the overall growth of the Canadian entertainment industry.

