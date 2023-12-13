Netflix Releases Comprehensive Viewership Data for 99% of its Catalogue

Netflix, the global streaming giant, has made a significant move towards transparency sharing viewership data for almost all of its expansive library of over 18,000 titles available worldwide. This step was taken with the release of its inaugural report, “What We Watched,” which represents viewing statistics from January to June 2023. The company plans to continue this tradition semi-annually to provide a comprehensive overview of viewership patterns.

By divulging this data, Netflix aims to offer deeper insights into audience preferences and trends to creators and industry stakeholders. The report indicates that 60% of the titles in the study had previously appeared in the weekly Top 10 lists, indicating a connection between top-performing content and overall viewership.

This move towards transparency addresses long-standing concerns from Hollywood guilds, such as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), who have criticized the lack of clarity in streaming data. Netflix’s commitment to sharing more information began with the publication of weekly Top 10 lists in 2021 and participation in Nielsen’s weekly snapshots.

During a media conference call, Co-CEO Ted Sarandos acknowledged previous criticism of Netflix for operating in secrecy and expressed Netflix’s ongoing effort to align with industry standards as streaming becomes more mainstream.

The release of comprehensive viewership data is not solely driven Netflix’s foray into advertising. Instead, it aims to offer verified numbers to industry stakeholders, similar to third-party verification entities like Nielsen. The report includes both original and licensed titles watched for at least 50,000 hours in the six-month period, providing a broader scope while still reflecting familiar trends seen in the weekly charts.

In a notable methodology change, the report now expresses data in terms of hours viewed, deviating from Netflix’s internal metric of “views” introduced earlier. This shift aligns with the latest contracts of WGA and SAG-AFTRA, which also emphasize streaming transparency and performance bonuses.

The top-ranking title in the report is “The Night Agent,” with a remarkable 812.1 million hours of viewing. The report features a diverse range of content, including new series and familiar originals, demonstrating the wide variety of shows that resonated with audiences.

With this unprecedented move towards transparency, Netflix aims to provide valuable insights into its viewership patterns, contributing to a more open and informed streaming industry.