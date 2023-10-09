Netflix Announces Release Plan for Final Season of “The Crown”

Netflix has unveiled the release plan for the highly anticipated sixth and final season of the hit series “The Crown.” The season will be divided into two parts for viewers to enjoy. Part 1, containing the first four episodes, is set to release on November 16, 2023, just in time for Thanksgiving. Part 2, consisting of six episodes, will be available on December 14, in preparation for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The teaser trailer offers a glimpse into the upcoming season, with Claire Foy’s Queen Elizabeth II passing the torch to Olivia Colman’s portrayal of the middle-aged queen. Colman’s character reflects on the sacrifices made and the duty that comes with the crown. Imelda Staunton takes on the role of the eldest version of the late monarch, questioning the life she left behind and the woman she set aside.

Season 6 will cover the events that took place from 1997 to 2005. Part 1 will focus on the romance between Princess Diana, played Elizabeth Debicki, and Dodi Fayed, portrayed Khalid Abdalla, while Part 2 will explore Prince William’s return to Eton after his mother’s death and the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla as well as the beginnings of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s love story.

The final season will see the return of familiar faces, such as Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne. Newcomers include Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair and Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed. In Part 1, Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards will play the roles of Prince William and Prince Harry, respectively, while Part 2 will introduce Ed McVey and Luther Ford as the older versions of the princes and Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton.

“The Crown” has captivated audiences since its premiere on Netflix in 2016. The series, created and written Peter Morgan, has portrayed the story of Britain’s royal family over the course of sixty hours of television. With its final season, viewers will witness the culmination of this acclaimed show, featuring an all-star cast and the masterful storytelling that has made “The Crown” a must-watch series.

