Millie Bobby Brown to Star in Exciting New Fantasy Film

In a thrilling announcement, Netflix has revealed the release date for its upcoming fantasy film starring Millie Bobby Brown. Titled “Damsel,” the movie directed Juan Carlos Fresnadillo takes viewers on an extraordinary journey filled with danger and adventure.

In this captivating story, Brown portrays a dutiful damsel who receives the honor of marrying a handsome prince. However, her joy quickly turns into a nightmarish ordeal when she uncovers a disturbing secret – the royal family intends to use her as a sacrificial pawn to repay an ancient debt. Trapped in a cave with a menacing fire-breathing dragon, she must summon all her courage and strength to survive.

Joining Brown in the cast is the talented Robin Wright, who takes on the role of the wicked queen. A stellar ensemble of actors including Angela Bassett, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, and Shohreh Aghdashloo also contribute to the film’s captivating atmosphere. With a script penned Dan Mazeau, “Damsel” boasts an impressive lineup of producers, including Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Chris Castaldi.

Netflix has set the worldwide release date for “Damsel” on March 8, 2024. To build anticipation for the film, the streaming platform has unveiled new images and key art, giving fans a glimpse into the fantastical world of the movie.

While fans eagerly await the release of “Damsel,” they can satisfy their Millie Bobby Brown cravings in the meantime. The highly anticipated fifth and final season of “Stranger Things,” the hit sci-fi series that propelled Brown to stardom, is scheduled to arrive on Netflix in 2025.

Excitement is brewing as the teaser trailer for “Damsel” showcases the high-octane action and suspense that await viewers. From Brown’s desperate escape through a spooky fairytale woods to her resourcefulness in fending off the dragon, the trailer promises an enthralling and empowering cinematic experience.

Be sure to mark your calendars for the release of “Damsel” and get ready to embark on an unforgettable adventure with Millie Bobby Brown.