Netflix Expands Advertising Business with New Offerings for Marketers

Netflix is making moves to expand its advertising business introducing new offerings for marketers in the ad-supported video space. The announcement was made Netflix’s vp of global advertising sales, Peter Naylor, during a keynote at Advertising Week New York.

One of the new formats being introduced is title sponsorships, which allow a brand to become the premier sponsor for a show or season. Frito Lay’s Smartfood has already signed on as the first brand to take advantage of this format, being named the title sponsor for the upcoming season of Love Is Blind.

Netflix is also launching a new format called the “Binge” ad, which allows users to watch an additional episode of a series for free after binge-watching a few episodes in a row. However, in order to access the free episode, users will need to watch a marketing message. The goal of this format is to reward viewers and give brands the opportunity to stand out.

Furthermore, Netflix will now bring sponsorships to its live events, starting with The Netflix Cup, a golf match featuring PGA and F1 stars. T-Mobile and Nespresso are among the brands that have signed on as sponsors for the event, with their messages integrated into the broadcast.

It’s important to note that these brand integrations will be seen all Netflix users, not just those on the ad-supported tier. Naylor emphasized that the integrations will be seamless and natural, rather than intrusive ad spots.

Netflix’s advertising business is still relatively new, as the company only introduced its advertising tier less than a year ago. However, the streaming giant is fully embracing this venture, evident its presence at Advertising Week in New York. Netflix branding is visible inside and outside the venue, reflecting the company’s commitment to this expansion.

While Netflix has had success with ads that are culturally relevant and placed within top shows, Naylor acknowledges that there is still work to be done. The focus now is on setting the right strategy and creating a fantastic experience for both advertisers and viewers.

Overall, Netflix is taking bold steps to grow its advertising business and create new ad models that drive results for its advertisers.

Sources:

– [Source1]

– [Source2]