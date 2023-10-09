The Crown’s Final Season Trailer Released: Release Dates Announced

Netflix has unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for the final season of the popular series, The Crown. The trailer provides a sneak peek into what viewers can expect from the upcoming season and also reveals the release dates.

The trailer opens with a dark sitting room, accompanied the sound of a ticking clock. The voice of Claire Foy, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in earlier seasons, is heard saying, “The Crown is a symbol of permanence. It’s something you are, not what you do.” The television in the background shows footage of Foy’s character.

The trailer then introduces Olivia Colman as the sovereign character, followed the text “The Final Chapter Begins” and the announcement of the release dates. The first four episodes will debut on November 16, with the final episodes set to be released on December 14.

The final season will focus on the late ’90s and early 2000s, including the tragic death of Princess Diana and the growth of the relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton. Elizabeth Debicki will portray Princess Diana, with Ed McVey as Prince William, Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton, and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.

The Crown has been a monumental success for Netflix, and the final season is expected to further solidify the streaming platform’s popularity. Fans of the show can ready themselves for a captivating and emotional conclusion as the final season of The Crown approaches.

