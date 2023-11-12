Netflix Unveils Exciting Teaser for Upcoming Dead Boy Detectives Series

Netflix has just released an intriguing teaser for its highly anticipated Dead Boy Detectives series. Based on the Vertigo comics Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, the show introduces viewers to Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, two best friends who also happen to be ghosts. Together, they use their supernatural abilities to solve perplexing paranormal cases in the mortal realm.

Initially developed for Max as part of the streamer’s previous plans for its DC Universe, Dead Boy Detectives found its way to Netflix after Warner Bros. Discovery decided to reset the DC universe. This unique series will now be part of the Sandman universe, alongside Gaiman’s iconic Sandman comics from the early 1990s.

The description of the show promises an exciting and thrilling ride, stating, “Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives.” The duo, with the help of clairvoyant Crystal and her friend Niko, will tackle some of the most mystifying paranormal cases in the mortal realm, from evil witches to even Death herself.

The cast of Dead Boy Detectives features George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri in the lead roles of Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, respectively. Other talented actors include Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Ruth Connell, Lukas Gage, and David Iacono.

Developed Steve Yockey, known for his work on The Flight Attendant, and co-showrunners Beth Schwartz and Greg Berlanti, Dead Boy Detectives promises to deliver a unique blend of supernatural mystery and friendship. The series is executive produced Sarah Schechter, Jeremy Carver, Leigh London Redman, and the legendary Neil Gaiman himself. The first episode is directed Lee Toland Krieger, who also serves as an executive producer.

While a premiere date has not yet been announced, fans eagerly await the arrival of Dead Boy Detectives, excited to immerse themselves in the captivating world of these ghostly detectives.

