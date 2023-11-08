The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles Reopens to the Public After Netflix-Funded Restoration

After undergoing a multi-million-dollar renovation streaming giant Netflix, the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles will open its doors to the public this week. This historic movie house holds a significant place in Hollywood’s history, as it hosted the first-ever film premiere a century ago. Known for its iconic red carpet events, the Egyptian Theatre was built during the silent film era and set the stage for the premiere of “Robin Hood” starring Douglas Fairbanks in 1922.

Netflix invested a staggering $70 million to restore the theater, preserving its original Egyptian Revival design while incorporating modern sound and projection technology. The result is a stunning blend of old-world charm and state-of-the-art amenities. “To be able to bring it back, and it’s a beautiful movie house, is just an incredible point of pride for us,” expressed Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

Under the new partnership, the Egyptian Theatre will now serve as a venue for Netflix premieres and special events on weekdays. Additionally, the American Cinematheque, a nonprofit organization that acquired the theater in 1986, will curate and showcase classic films during weekends.

American Cinematheque Chairman Rick Nicita expressed his appreciation for the restoration efforts, stating, “Even though we had spent considerable money renovating it, it still was not what we really dreamt it could be.” Now, with Netflix’s involvement, the theater stands as a “brand new old movie palace,” ready to enchant audiences once again with its unique blend of nostalgia and cinematic grandeur.

FAQ:

Q: Who funded the restoration of the Egyptian Theatre?

A: The restoration of the Egyptian Theatre was funded Netflix.

Q: What was the cost of the restoration?

A: Netflix invested $70 million in the restoration project.

Q: What will the Egyptian Theatre be used for under the new partnership?

A: The theater will host Netflix premieres and special events on weekdays, while showcasing classic films selected the American Cinematheque on weekends.